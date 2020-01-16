Share This: Bond Producer Explains Why A Female 007 Isn’t In The Cards Jon

Daniel Craig’s departure from the role of James Bond has been a long time coming—after the gruelling shoot for 2015’s Spectre, he swore he was finished with the role—giving fans plenty of time to consider possible replacements. While many have expressed enthusiasm about the possibility of a female Bond taking Craig’s place after 2020’s No Time to Die, producer Barbara Broccoli recently expressed strong opposition to the idea.

“He can be of any colour, but he is male,” she told Variety. “I believe we should be creating new characters for women—strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.”

As for the possibility of creating a Bond streaming series or some other release outside the world of movies, Broccoli left her options open. “We make these films for the audiences,” she said. “We like to think that they’re going to be seen primarily on the big screen. But having said that, we have to look to the future. Our fans are the ones who dictate how they want to consume their entertainment. I don’t think we can rule anything out, because it’s the audience that will make those decisions. Not us.”

No Time to Die arrives in theatres on April 10. Check out the trailer below.