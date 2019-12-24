Share This: Ring In 2020 At Hogwarts With Our Harry Potter Movie Marathon Corrina

Potterheads, 2020 is going to be your year. How could it not be when CTV Sci-Fi Channel is ringing it in with a days-long Harry Potter marathon, screening all eight movies beginning on December 31. Curl up on the couch with a cup of Butterbeer (or Gillywater if you’re fancy) and transport yourself back to the time when wee Daniel Radcliffe first embodied the franchise’s titular character, the boy with the lightning bolt scar, Harry Potter.

Catch Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, The Chamber of Secrets, and The Prisoner Of Azkaban on New Year’s Eve, then treat your New Year’s Day Firewhisky hangover with screenings of The Goblet of Fire, The Order of the Phoenix, and The Half-Blood Prince. January 2 will be dedicated to The Deathly Hallows, Parts 1 and 2.

Even Muggles deserve a little magic this time of year so tune into CTV Sci-Fi Channel for a three-day vacation in the wizarding world of Harry Potter starting December 31. Check out the show times below.

Tuesday, December 31

3:45 a.m. – Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (encores at 1:15 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.)

6:45 a.m. – Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (encores at 4:10 p.m. and 1:25 a.m.)

10:20 a.m. – Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (encores at 7:35 p.m. and 4:50 a.m.)

Wednesday, January 1

7:45 a.m. – Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (encores at 5 p.m. and 4 a.m.)

11 a.m. – Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (encores at 9 p.m.)

1:45 p.m. – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (encores at 11:45 p.m.)

Thursday, January 2

7:15 a.m. – Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

10 a.m. – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

1:15 p.m. – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Part 1) (encores at 7 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.)

4:15 p.m. – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Part 2) (encores at 9:55 p.m. and 3:25 a.m.)



