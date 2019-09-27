Share This: Finn Wolfhard Had An ‘Amazing’ Experience Making Ghostbusters Jon

While most of Finn Wolfhard’s peers are busy dealing with the everyday realities of high school life, this 16-year-old actor is having a year that would be the envy of most adult movie stars. In 2019 alone, his filmography includes new episodes of two major TV series (Stranger Things, Carmen Sandiego), a blockbuster movie sequel (It Chapter Two), an Oscar bait prestige drama (The Goldfinch), and an animated revival of The Addams Family, which arrives in theatres next month.

However, a case could be made that Wolfhard has an even bigger 2020 in store, thanks to his role in Jason Reitman’s upcoming Ghostbusters revival. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor made it clear that, at the very least, his experience making this film was a blast. “Dude, it’s one of the most fun sets I’ve ever been on,” he said. “Jason Reitman is an amazing director; he’s really amazing with his actors and crew. He creates a family relationship on set, so it’s been really fun. We’ll be done soon, and I think a lot of people are going to love it.”

As for the experience making his biggest 2019 blockbuster (It Chapter Two), Wolfhard admits that his performance was de-aged by director Andy Muschietti, but not in the way you might think. “They did de-age us with CGI, which is already crazy, but I didn’t do any scenes where they put dots on me,” he explained. “They must have done it with no dots. Barbara Muschietti, who’s Andy’s amazing sister and main producer, was describing how they basically softened the face. They soften your features until you look the way you did. I thought that was interesting, and it looked pretty cool.”

Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters arrives in theatres on July 10, 2020. Check out the teaser below.