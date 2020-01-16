Share This: Looks Like We’ll Be Waiting A While For That Targaryen-Focused Game Of Thrones Series Brittany

If you’re still reeling from the Game of Thrones series finale, don’t worry. There’s still more of the story to be told. It just might be a couple of years before you’ll be able to watch it.

House of the Dragon, the prequel series from HBO that’s set to exclusively revolve around House Targaryen, has been tentatively dated for 2022. HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys estimated that’s when we’ll be able to tune into the new show during a recent interview with Deadline.

“My guess is sometime in 2022,” he said of the series’ eventual premiere, though he noted it was a bit too early to determine a more specific date, as the team is just now beginning to write. But HBO will be making it a point to get the show out of the preliminary creation process and on television screens around the world.

“For me for right now, I think getting House of the Dragon on the air will be the number one priority,” Bloys said. “There are no other blinking green lights or anything like that. Sometime down the road who knows, but there are no immediate plans. We are all focusing on House of the Dragon.”

House of the Dragon is set 300 years ahead of the events seen in Game of Thrones, and will be a “big, complicated show,” according to Bloys. It’s the final remaining spin-off out of the original four shows that were originally in the works. At this time, it appears the other three remain on hold for the foreseeable future.

If you’re a Targaryen stan and find yourself missing the weekly antics we all enjoyed before Game of Thrones came to an end, you may want to, uh, try and keep 2022 open. We may be looking at the next big fantasy moment by then.



