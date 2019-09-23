Share This: With Its Final Emmy Win, Game Of Thrones Officially Ends Its Watch Lauren

Game of Thrones capped off its recent series finale with a major accolade—a 2019 Emmy award for Outstanding Drama Series.

The HBO series, which wrapped in May after eight seasons, beat out fellow Emmy nominees including Better Call Saul, Killing Eve, Pose, Ozark, Succession, and This Is Us to win the evening’s top prize.

Although the show had received the most number of 2019 Emmy nominations, it only walked away with the award for Outstanding Drama and a win for Peter Dinklage, who snagged Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, during the three-hour telecast. Though added to the 10 Emmys the show received at the Creative Arts Emmys last week, that brings its total haul to 12 Emmys—tying the record for the most Emmys won by a single season of any show (the previous record was set by… Game of Thrones in 2015).

Overall, GoT is certainly no stranger to Emmy wins or nominations, and as Harpers Bazaar reported, the book series-turned-television show also holds the record for the most total Emmy wins in history.

During their acceptance speech, the show’s creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss thanked the cast and crew, and called those involved “the hardest working crews in show business.” The pair went on to reveal one of the difficulties encountered in creating such a beloved series and shared that filming a dragons’ sequence required 70 consecutive nights of shooting in cold Belfast weather.

“Thank you to hardest working crews in show business.” The #GameOfThrones creators thank quite a few people in their acceptance speech for best drama series https://t.co/WmT1Fmyol4 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/mx7CSauHjT — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 23, 2019

Of course, the win wasn’t without reference to the show’s contentious final season. The Ringer tweeted a joke about those that disliked Season 8 and used a very appropriate Kit Harington GIF while others tweeted, “We all kinda knew Game of Thrones would win ‘Best Drama’, but we all definitely know they didn’t deserve it after the final season” and “I love Game of Thrones but they shouldn’t win any damn awards for that last season. It was underwhelming.”

We all kinda knew Game of Thrones would win ‘Best Drama’, but we all definitely know they didn’t deserve it after the final season. #Emmys — Flea J (@EJ_Riv) September 23, 2019

I love Game of Thrones but they shouldn’t win any damn awards for that last season. It was underwhelming. — Carlos A. Muñoz (@LosAK23) September 23, 2019

A win for Game of Thrones wasn’t the only major highlight of the evening. Phoebe Waller-Bridge celebrated her first ever Emmy win, there was a historic win for Billy Porter, and Michelle Williams used her acceptance speech to address Hollywood’s pay gap.



