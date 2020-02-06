Share This: Vin Diesel Has More Spin-Off Plans For Fast & Furious Corrina

Now that Fast & Furious movies have been arriving steadily for 19 years, it’s hard to imagine this franchise ever coming to an end—but Vin Diesel has suggested it’s finally winding down.

As of right now, the plan is to make the next instalment (May’s F9) the second-to-last entry, followed by series ender Fast & Furious 10 one year later. However, Diesel recently opened up some wiggle room by suggesting that the final movie could be split in two, a tactic that was already profitably employed for two other recent franchises: Twilight and Harry Potter. But even after this series is over, Diesel believes it could continue—in the form of more spin-off movies like Hobbs & Shaw.

“I started planning for Fast 10 before we started filming Fast 9,” Diesel told Total Film. “Very much so. The universe is so robust and so rich with talent and rich with story that, on one level, it’s totally feasible to have spin-offs, and I think that’s something that is inevitable. Universal deserves it because of how much they’ve invested in this little saga, and it’d be good to give back to Universal. And for the fans, should Fast 10 parts one and two be the conclusion, it would be nice for this world to continue for generations to come.”

Fast & Furious 9 arrives in theatres on May 22.