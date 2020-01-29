Share This: Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island Takes An Iconic Series In A Scary New Direction Jon

Blumhouse is currently juggling several popular horror franchises (Halloween, Insidious, The Purge, Split), but they still understand the value of launching a new horror entity, as they did with their most successful films to date: 2017’s Get Out. In truth, next month’s Fantasy Island isn’t an altogether new property—it’s an adaptation of the popular TV series that ran from 1977 to 1984 (available on ctv.ca)—but the movie takes this franchise in a far scarier direction. As the new trailer makes clear, this island’s brand of wish fulfillment is more violent, unpleasant, and terrifying than any of these guests anticipated.

This bold reinvention was co-written and directed by Jeff Wadlow, whose previous films include Kick-Ass 2 and Blumhouse’s 2018 hit Truth or Dare. The official Fantasy Island plot synopsis doesn’t reveal much, but it helps put the trailer’s rapid series of shocks in perspective: “The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery, in order to escape with their lives.”

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island arrives in theatres on February 14. Check out the new trailer above and the poster below.