Here Are Our 5 Favourite Doctor Who Season 11 Moments

Doctor Who Season 12 is now officially underway. Before last week’s season premiere, it had been about a year since we’d last seen Thirteen (Jodie Whittaker), Ryan (Tosin Cole), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Graham (Bradley Walsh) in action—so it’s totally excusable if you’d forgotten a few details about where the Who crew left off.

If you want a refresher to make sure you understand what’s going on in the new season (we’ve already had a couple of major twists), we’ve got you covered. From now until Sunday (January 12), you can re-watch Season 11 in its entirety on ctvscifi.ca and the CTV Sci-Fi Channel app. To give you a bit of a head start, we highlighted five extraordinary moments from Thirteen’s first ten episodes.

1. Meet the First Female Doctor: Episode 1

Because a fictional character from a mysterious planet called Gallifrey can be any gender he/she/they want to.





2. The Doctor Takes Aim At A Trump Stand-In: Episode 4

An American hotel magnate who doesn’t care about the environment? Chris Noth’s character in “Arachnids in the UK” will seem familiar to anyone who’s turned on a TV in the last three years. Whovians met a new monster in this episode—and we don’t mean the giant spiders.





3. Yasmin Interferes In Her Own Family History: Episode 6

Continuing to to tackle the big issues, “Demons of the Punjab” examines the post-colonial fallout on the border between India and Pakistan and how Yasmin’s own grandmother came close to being caught in in the violence. The Doctor keeps Yas from nearly erasing herself from existence, a lesson in the cardinal rule of time travel.





4. The Doctor Is Officially Inducted Into ‘The Club‘: Episode 7

In “Kerblam!” an Amazon-esque intergalactic delivery service run on impossible productivity standards and AI sends the Doctor a request for help—and a fez, formally tying her latest regeneration as Thirteen to Matt Smith’s Eleven.





5. The Team Comes Together: Episode 10

Look, it isn’t easy for four wildly different personalities to truly bond with each other AND become a well-oiled alien-fighting machine in just a single season of television, but we’d argue that the Who Season 11 finale showed that Graham, Yasmin, Ryan, and the Doctor did just that when they worked together to save not one but SIX planets in a single episode.





Watch all of Doctor Who Season 11 here, and tune in to new episodes of Who Sundays at 8/5p on CTV Sci-Fi Channel.