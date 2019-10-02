Share This: Doctor Sleep Confronts Shocking Memories Of The Overlook Hotel Jon

The release of Doctor Sleep is now just over a month away, arriving nearly four decades after Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 adaptation of Stephen King’s The Shining. So what took them so long? For one, King’s sequel didn’t arrive in novel form until 2013. That lengthy hiatus turned out to be useful because Doctor Sleep tells the story of a Danny Torrance (Ewan McGregor) who has been suppressing his powers for decades. “Dan Torrance’s philosophy early on in the story is not to use the shining,” McGrgeor explained in a new featurette. “He’s drunk to suppress the horrible visitations, the spirits that are from the Overlook Hotel.”

In spite of the lengthy break between The Shining and Doctor Sleep, director Mike Flanagan (Gerald’s Game, The Haunting of Hill House) revealed that his protagonist—and the film itself—is preoccupied with vivid memories of the original. “Danny Torrance is still being haunted by the events that took place at the Overlook Hotel,” he said. “‘The shining’ refers to psychic ability, the people who actually affect the physical world with their thoughts, read the minds of others. Danny is so traumatized by what he’s been through, he has no idea how to deal with this.”

Doctor Sleep arrives in theatres on November 8. Check out the trailer below.