Deadpool Has An R-Rated Future In The MCU Jon

Achieving worldwide popularity equal to its predecessor, Deadpool 2 made a viable case for more films about its raunchy title character. However, the series’ future has been left somewhat uncertain by a major complication: when Disney acquired Fox, control of this R-rated franchise was re-directed to the PG-13-leaning Marvel Studios. Fortunately, in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-writer Paul Wernick suggested that Deadpool’s family unfriendly tendencies will remain intact when Marvel brings him back to the big screen.

“We’re always in touch with Ryan [Reynolds],” Wernick said. “We’ve got several projects with him in addition to the Deadpool universe. I think the party line and truth is we’re all still figuring it out. Marvel has promised to continue to let us play in the R-rated Deadpool universe, and the hope is that they will also let us veer into the MCU a little bit as well and play in that sandbox. Our feeling and Ryan’s feeling is that it’s got to be the right idea, it’s got to be great… I think once we collectively agree what idea that great idea is we’ll be off to the races. Ryan’s super-busy, we’ve got a lot of projects lined up, but we wake up thinking about Deadpool, and we go to sleep thinking about Deadpool.”

