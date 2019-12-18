Share This: Keanubelieve We’re Getting 3 Whole Days Of Keanu This Christmas? Corrina

The holiday season is upon us like a rain-soaked black suit on John Wick.

Okay, so that wasn’t the cheeriest of metaphors—but the following news should make up for it. This December, CTV Sci-Fi Channel is hosting three glorious days of movies featuring everyone’s favourite sad guy, Keanu Reeves. Keanu may have found a girlfriend just in time for Christmas, but we’re one-upping him by giving you film classics like Speed, Point Break, John Wick, The Matrix, and more. Clearly, we’ve all been very good this year.

Our Keanu Movie Marathon kicks off just in time for fans to relieve some serious pre-holiday stress by watching Keanu characters John Wick and John Constantine kick major bad guy butt. The first day of the marathon begins on December 21 (at 6 in the morning, for you super thirsty fans) and goes all day, cycling through the first two Wick films and the epic occult battle that is Constantine.

And because ‘too much Keanu’ isn’t a thing (duh), the marathon continues on December 22 with screenings of the Wachowski directing team’s opera (fun fact: the plural of opus can be either opuses or opera) The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix: Revolutions. Bring on the Bullet Time!

Finally, our Keanu-thon wraps on December 23 with a full day of Speed (hey, Sandra!), Devil’s Advocate, and (swoon) Point Break. Consider your holidays made.

CTV Sci-Fi’s Keanu Movie Marathon runs from January 2 to January 6. Check out the show times below.

Saturday, December 21

6:30 a.m. – Constantine (encores at 1:45 p.m. and 9 p.m.)

9 a.m. – Jon Wick (encores at 4:15 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.)

11:15 a.m. – John Wick: Chapter 2 (encores at 6:30 p.m. and 1:35 a.m.)

2:55 p.m. – The Amazing Spider-Man (encores at 1:40 a.m.)

Sunday, December 22

4 a.m. – The Matrix (encores at 12:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.)

7 a.m. – The Matrix Reloaded (encores at 3:30 p.m. and 12 a.m.)

9:45 a.m. – The Matrix Revolutions (encores at 6:15 p.m. and 2:45 a.m.)

Monday, December 23

5:30 a.m. – Point Break (encores at 1:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.)

8 a.m. – Speed (encores at 4 p.m. and 12 a.m.)

10:30 a.m. – Devil’s Advocate (encores at 6:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m.)



