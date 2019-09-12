News

CTV Sci-Fi Channel Is Officially Here!

September 12, 2019
No, you didn’t land on the wrong website—the all-new CTV Sci-Fi Channel has finally arrived!

ICYMI, CTV Sci-Fi Channel (and ctvscifi.ca) has got all the same shows, videos and blogs as before. In other words, new episodes of Pandora are still airing every Tuesday at 8/5p, and that the series finale of Killjoys is still airing next Friday at 10/7p (if you’re ready to get emotional, check out this sweet goodbye video that the Killjoys cast and crew filmed before wrapping the show).

But wait, there’s more! As previously announced, both Star Trek: Picard and Wynonna Earp will return to CTV Sci-Fi Channel in 2020. Plus, hot off the presses, Castle Rock will return for a second season on October 23 at 9/6p. Season 2 will center on beloved Stephen King novel Misery, so you certainly won’t want to miss it.

If you want to access all of CTV Sci-Fi Channel’s content on the go, you can also download the CTV Sci-Fi Channel app.

Enjoy our new look, and make sure to give us a follow on our new social accounts, all @ctvscifi.

