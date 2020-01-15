Share This: The Details Of Colin Trevorrow’s Unmade Star Wars Movie Were Just Confirmed Jon

When co-writer/director Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World) left Star Wars: Episode IX over creative differences, there was widespread curiosity about his failed vision for the film. Now that J.J. Abrams’ The Rise of Skywalker has had a chance to open in theatres and settle into the minds of fans, new efforts have been made to see how Trevorrow’s version might have differed. For example, YouTube user Robert Meyer Burnett released a video earlier this week that breaks down Duel of the Fates, a script draft written by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly.

For those not convinced of this video’s accuracy, Collider has spoken to sources familiar with the script, who confirmed Burnett’s claims. For a closer look at those claims, watch the video above and/or read the opening crawl from the 2016 script: “The iron grip of the First Order has spread to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. Only a few scattered planets remain unoccupied. Traitorous acts are punishable by death. Determined to suffocate a growing unrest, Supreme Leader Kylo Ren has silenced all communication between neighbouring systems. Led by General Leia Organa, the Resistance has planned a secret mission to prevent their annihilation and forge a path to freedom…”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theatres now. Check out the trailer below.