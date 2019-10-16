Share This: 5 Things We Learned From The New Castle Rock Trailer Corrina

Welcome back to Castle Rock, the creepiest town in New England—thanks to its creator, Stephen King. Season 2 of Castle Rock (the series), brought to the small screen by none other than notoriously secretive executive producer J.J. Abrams, is set to premiere this October—and we’ve broken down the latest trailer to find out everything we can about the upcoming slate of episodes:

It’s got a theme

Because you can’t expect a Stephen King creation to be themed ‘Happiness’, right? This season, Castle Rock will revisit the story made famous in King’s novel, Misery—though his book’s main character didn’t become a true horror icon until Kathy Bates played her in the 1990 film adaptation.

It’s got an Annie Wilkes origin story

Lizzy Caplan (Cloverfield, Mean Girls, Party Down) will play a young Annie Wilkes, the killer nurse that Bates first immortalized. Call it a prequel or call it an origin story—just be ready to call your BFF when you can’t sleep after each new episode.

It’s got familiar places (but all-new faces)

We’re back in the town of Castle Rock, where Henry Deaver (André Holland) and The Kid (Bill Skarsgård) were forced to face the twin horrors of their past. This season, we’re with a new cast: Tim Robbins will play Reginald ‘Pop’ Merrill while Garrett Hedlund plays his nephew, John ‘Ace’ Merrill. Yusra Warsama plays Dr. Nadia Omar and Barkhad Abdi has been cast as Abdi Omar, her brother. Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade) is Wilkes’ (probably doomed) daughter.

It’s got a Canadian connection

Toronto actor Sarah Gadon will also join the cast, following her appearances in equally disturbing series like True Detective and Alias Grace.

It’s got more than just Misery

The series’ official synopsis states that this season features “a feud between warring clans [which] comes to a boil when budding psychopath Annie Wilkes, Stephen King’s nurse from hell, gets waylaid in Castle Rock.” The trailer points to the town’s cursed existence, with glimpses of horrors that extend far beyond Annie’s budding capabilities.





Castle Rock returns to CTV Sci-Fi Channel on October 23. Check out the trailer below.