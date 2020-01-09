Share This: Harley Quinn Hangs Out With Hyenas In Her Bathtub In New Birds Of Prey Footage Brittany

Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and the rest of her girl squad are ready to strike in the newest footage of Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

Harley and Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) join up to take out seminal Gotham villain Roman Sionis (and sidekick Victor Zsasz) after they kidnap Cassandra.

It’s all explosive colour, hyenas in bathtubs, Harley eating Cheez Whiz, and extolling the virtues of her all-woman gang as she enters an age all her own, without her now ex-boyfriend Mistah J (Jared Leto) by her side. Oh, and Harley’s hyena companion is named Bruce, naturally. Yes, after the very same Bruce you’re thinking.

“He’s after all of us,” she advises her new cohorts. “You betrayed him. You killed his BFF. And you’re dumb enough to be building a case against him. So unless we all want to die very unpleasant deaths, we’re going to have to work together.”

And work together they will, if this new look at the movie is to be believed. It’s a big, boisterous production that’s meant to give Harley Quinn a new lease on life, and she’s living it up now that she’s not living under a toxic green shadow any longer. Real talk: Suicide Squad Harley was many fans’ gateway to the character, but Birds of Prey will be actress Robbie’s opus, as far as the character is concerned—at least that’s what it looks like, so far as we can tell.

Birds of Prey is flying into theatres on February 7. Before you run to see the flick with your own girl squad (or whoever you’re going with), be sure you dress up in your finest Harley outfit. She’s rocking some killer fashion this time around.



