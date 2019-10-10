Share This: Ewan McGregor Praises Birds Of Prey’s ‘Brilliant’ Screenplay Jon

DC Films is currently riding high on the success of Joker, which is situated outside the DC Extended Universe. However, Warner Bros. is still busy fleshing out the DCEU, as you may have noticed in the recent trailer for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Having already enjoyed enormous success with 2017’s Wonder Woman, the studio has again hired a woman (Cathy Yan) to direct a female-driven comic book movie—and the film’s male star couldn’t be more excited. Speaking to Premiere, Ewan McGregor recently explained that the project’s chief selling point was the script by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee), specifically its distinctive perspective on gender relations.

“It’s a feminist film,” McGregor explained in an awkwardly translated interview. “It is very finely written. There is in the script a real look on misogyny, and I think we need that. We need to be more aware of how we behave with the opposite sex. We need to be taught to change. Misogynists in movies are often extreme: they rape, they beat women… and it is legitimate to represent people like that, because they exist and they are obviously the worst. But in the Birds of Prey dialogues, there is always a hint of everyday misogyny, of those things you say as a man you do not even realize, mansplaining… and it’s in the script in a very subtle way. I found that brilliant.”

Birds of Prey arrives in theatres on February 7, 2020. Check out the trailer below.