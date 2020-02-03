Share This: First Birds Of Prey Reactions Call It ‘Unpredictable’ And ‘Oozing With Attitude’ Brittany

Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and her girl gang are here to slay in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

The upcoming film, which is set to officially open for the world to flock to like Harley fans of a feather in February, is already attracting rave reviews. Now that critics are free to share their thoughts on the colourful new adventure, it looks like first reactions are mostly positive, with plenty of praise being heaped upon Gotham’s coolest new squad and Harley’s post-Joker antics.

GameSpot’s Meg Downey called the film “an absolute blast,” praising Harley herself as the “human Looney Toon she ought to be.”

So #BirdsofPrey was an absolute blast. Harley feels exactly like the human Looney Toon she ought to be, Black Mask is a scene stealer; Dinah, Helena, Cass, and Renee all rule. This was everything I want from DC movies and then some. — Meg Downey (@rustypolished) January 29, 2020

Critic Brandon Davis compared Birds of Prey to Deadpool, noting their usage of “fourth-wall breaking” and R rating.

The only fair comparison for #BirdsOfPrey, if you want one, is Deadpool. They have a lot in common, especially their use of fourth-wall breaking and R-Ratings! pic.twitter.com/yGemqvJmMa — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 29, 2020

LA Times movie critic Katie Walsh called the movie a “totally campy and brutal carnival ride.”

#BirdsofPrey is a totally campy and brutal carnival ride; a colorful, chaotic and cheeky blast. FYC: Ewan MacGregor, Best Supporting Actor. — Katie Walsh (@katiewalshstx) January 29, 2020

Inverse’s Eric Francisco called the movie “killer,” calling out the “best bat fight scene since The Raid 2.”

#BirdsofPrey is KILLER. A slow start and awkward plotting doesn’t stop the movie, and these characters, from soaring in the end. Wildly violent, F bombs out the wazoo, and the best bat fight scene since The Raid 2. If Margot Robbie could control this part of the DCEU, she should. pic.twitter.com/bewnj8npaJ — Eric Francisco (@EricFrancisco24) January 29, 2020

IGN’s Terri Schwartz praised Margot Robbie, who “completely sells the incredibly choreographed fight sequences and their gleeful brutality.”

Saw #BirdsofPrey this morning! I liked it a lot. The stuff I loved: the action, the tone and just how creative the direction is. Margot Robbie completely sells the incredibly choreographed fight sequences and their gleeful brutality, this whole scene in particular ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UBb0FPAa14 — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) January 29, 2020

IGN’s Laura Prudom said she went in with “low expectations” but was “pleasantly surprised by how much fun [she] had.”

#BirdsofPrey is a riot – oozing with attitude and some of the most inventive, bone-crunching fight sequences in the superhero genre to date. I went in with low expectations and was pleasantly surprised by how much fun I had. It doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but has style to spare. — Laura Prudom (@LauInLA) January 29, 2020

Fandango’s Erik Davis called out the film’s “terrific action, humour & some of the more memorable characters we’ve seen in a DC movie.” He praised Margot Robbie as the “biggest highlight.”

#BirdsOfPrey has terrific action, humor & some of the more memorable characters we’ve seen in a DC movie, but the biggest highlight is Margot Robbie. She is fantabulous as Harley, while also proving that sometimes our most valued relationships are the ones we have w/ good food pic.twitter.com/EDQ3sr5JtL — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 29, 2020

From the sound of things, Birds of Prey is going to be an absolutely bonkers thrill ride from start to finish. In case you haven’t been paying attention, it’s all about giving Harley her moment, which it certainly feels as though she’s earned.

Following a bad breakup between Harley and Joker, our fearless heroine joins Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) to take out seminal Gotham villain Roman Sionis (and sidekick Victor Zsasz) after they kidnap Cassandra.

You can check out Birds of Prey when it flies into theatres on February 7.





