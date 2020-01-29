Share This: Celeste, Life Is Strange, And More Games That Explore Mental Health Funké

A lot of the time mental health is tricky to talk about, and so many video games have fumbled handling the subject in really embarrassing ways. Horror titles of gaming past have used “sanity meters,” which measured the “crazy” levels of characters. The concept of insanity has been used countless times as a lazy motivation for villains. Other games have fudged their representation of mental health issues, alienating players in the process.

Over the past few years, there’s been a wave of games that do a better job at depicting mental health in ways that are more personal and nuanced. Here are just a few of them.

This piece has some light spoilers—you have been warned…

Celeste

Celeste is a clean, challenging platformer that’ll have you climbing up a mountain while escaping the worst version of yourself. The game looks cute, but it’s definitely not easy. It’s got tight jumps and deals with tough subjects while managing to stay fun and not get too heavy. The world’s aesthetic is soft, pixelated, and vibrant, and the few characters you meet are all eccentric individuals who have funny quirks about them.

Celeste‘s ending is one of the best things about it, as it tells a sweet and realistic story about self-acceptance. Climbing up that metaphor of a mountain isn’t easy, and you can’t magically defeat your inner demons—you have to learn how to live with them to keep moving forward. Celeste tells its story of mental health through its mechanics, dialogue, and metaphors in a way that isn’t heavy-handed.

Gris

Gris is a watercolour daydream of a platformer that deals with overcoming grief and rebuilding yourself after things go sour. It starts off with the collapse of a statue and throws you into a world that is void of most of its colour. It’s up to you to jump, glide, transform, and dive across the land to bring some beauty back. The Kübler-Ross five stages of grief also provide the basis for a bonus set of challenges in the game, and you get an achievement for completing all of them.

Along the way you gain powers to help you on your journey. One of them even includes the power to sing, which helps you breathe life back into the planet. The game juggles between despair and hope throughout your adventure, but fortunately the latter is what prevails in this playable painting.

Night in the Woods

All of the core characters in Night in the Woods are going through different mental health hardships. The main character, Mae, lives with depression, anxiety, and depersonalization disorder, and sometimes experiences episodes where she dissociates. Other characters are dealing with family trauma, and it’s suggested that one lives with bipolar disorder. These are topics that are scarcely (if ever) represented or spoken about in video games, so the fact that this game has a multitude of characters affected by different mental health issues is a big deal.

“I wasn’t seeing a lot of games doing it [exploring these issues], so that kind of made it an interesting thing to explore,” said co-creator Alec Holowka in an interview with Kotaku. “And it kind of fit with the idea of doing this generally down-to-earth subject matter compared to a lot of games that are more about like, characters that are super powerful. Our characters aren’t that powerful…which I think is also interesting and relatable.”

Sea of Solitude

In Sea of Solitude, you wake up cold, wet, and confused in a boat in the middle of nowhere. You’re gifted with a flare to help guide you through the Berlin-like city of water, and almost immediately you come face to face with the first terrifying sludge-like monster you’ll see on your quest.

Almost everything Sea of Solitude‘s protagonist does affects the world at large. The weather reacts to their mood, getting dark and stormy when they’re uneasy and brightening up when things look okay. The monsters are all manifestations of things that the main character is feeling, and acknowledging and accepting those feelings are the only way to move forward.

“[Sea of Solitude] is about a more human approach,” said creative head Cornelia Geppert in an interview with Day6 . “…With self-doubt, you never completely destroy it … You just bring it into a state that you can handle; that is healthy.”

Life Is Strange

Life Is Strange is a choice-heavy, graphic adventure series that deals with all the messy parts of being a teenager. Tackling everything from trying weed for the first time to working through crushes, the games also aren’t afraid to talk about mental health issues that young people experience. In Life Is Strange: Before the Storm, specifically, the character of Chloe goes through a lot. Her childhood friend moves out of town to attend a fancy art school, her father has just passed away; Chloe is lonely and depressed from the moment you start the game.

As you progress through the game, Chloe learns how to cope and gains a few friends who help her get by. In an interview with BBC, lead writer Zak Garriss talked about how he wanted to make Chloe’s character a vessel for how modern teenagers feel. “Mental health is not what we talk a lot about in most cultures. There’s a taboo around depression,” said Garriss. “We want to challenge that taboo and say, ‘It’s OK to not be OK.'”





Today is Bell Let’s Talk Day. You can support the cause by making a tweet with the #BellLetsTalk hashtag. Every time you participate, Bell will donate 5¢ to mental health initiatives.