Any Sound Can Kill In First A Quiet Place Part II Trailer

The world remains silent but deadly in the sequel to 2018’s horrifying thriller A Quiet Place.

A Quiet Place Part II picks up immediately after where the original movie, directed and co-written by John Krasinski, left off. Previously, Krasinski called the flick a “love letter” to his children. The first full trailer teases what will undoubtedly be another unsettling instalment in what quickly became one of 2018’s most harrowing experiences.

Set in the near future after a blind, extraterrestrial life form that hunts by sound hits Earth, the first instalment of the story was absolutely terrifying. The creatures forced humanity to remain as tight-lipped as possible, because any sound could signal where people are to these keen-eared predators. Imagine giving birth in such an environment. That’s exactly what Blunt’s character had to do, and then take care of a newborn baby in a world where making too much noise could spell your doom.

This time, the Abbott family, lead by Emily Blunt, are forced to leave the safety of their home and explore the unknown. There, they’ll find additional threats beyond the sound-driven enemies they’ve been facing for so long. What could be more vicious? It’s hard to say, but it looks like Part II will introduce something even more sinister than the hunters the Abbotts originally tangled with. The trailer lines out just a few of the scares theatregoers will find themselves contending with throughout the new film, and we’ve got to say that it looks pretty nerve-wracking.

Just make sure that, no matter what takes place on-screen, you don’t scream. You wouldn’t want to attract those creatures, would you? If you’re intrigued, you might want to bone up on being as quiet as humanly possible. A Quiet Place Part II is poised to debut in theatres on March 20, 2020.



