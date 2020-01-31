Share This: A Quiet Place: Part II Tells A ‘Very Human’ (And Terrifying) Story Jon

Less than two years have passed since the release of A Quiet Place, leaving little time for the franchise to lose any of the original film’s momentum. In a new A Quiet Place: Part II featurette, writer-director John Krasinski and star Emily Blunt make a persuasive case for sustaining that passion and enthusiasm.

“The idea of these kids and this family dealing with their safety net being taken from them… they are forced to go out into the world and see how other people live, so they literally leave the path of safety and go into the unknown,” Krasinski explains. “We answer all those questions that the audience was asking about day one, especially, ‘How did this all start?’”

When Emily Blunt thinks about the film, she can’t help but reflect on the dire state of Evelyn Abbott’s family life. “Evelyn is now a single parent [with a] newborn baby, the barn’s burnt down, the house is destroyed, and she’s out there on her own and she has to protect these children,” she reveals. “It’s harrowing, it’s terrifying, but at the core of it, it’s a very human story. She’s just trying to keep everybody alive and discovers that there’s other people out there and the world changes in an instant… it definitely ratchets up the tension and you know they’re not safe.”

A Quiet Place: Part II arrives in theatres on March 20. Check out the new featurette above and the trailer below.