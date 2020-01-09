Share This: Here Are The 2020 Blockbusters We’re Most Excited To Watch Jon

Another year, another 12 months filled with must-see movies.

There are tons of movies coming out in the first year of the new decade that we could have added to this list—Mulan, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and Halloween Kills, just to name a few—but we narrowed it down our top five so that you can start marking off your calendars and buying your tickets ahead of time.

1. No Time to Die

Because we’re not-so-secretly dying to see Daniel Craig‘s final outing as James Bond, especially after his stellar Knives Out performance.

2. Black Widow

Because it’s about damn time Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) got her own movie.

3. Top Gun: Maverick

Because we want to see whether or not Maverick (Tom Cruise) has still got it in him 30 years later. Also, stunts.

4. Tenet

Because Christopher Nolan always forces us to question what we know in the most frustrating but effective ways (see: Inception, Memento).

5. Wonder Woman 1984

Because who doesn’t want to see Princess Diana (Gal Gadot) in the ’80s? And because Patty Jenkins is back as director after helming 2017’s Wonder Woman.

Check out our video highlighting the five movies we’re anticipating the most below:



